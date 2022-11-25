The North West Star
Increased water restrictions likely in Mount Isa if dam levels fall below 30 per cent

By Jeremy Cook
Updated November 25 2022 - 3:54pm, first published 1:00pm
Water levels at Mount Isa's primary water source, Lake Moondarra, have continued to drop. File picture.

Water levels at Mount Isa's primary water source have continued to drop with tighter water restrictions expected if levels drop lower than 30 per cent.

