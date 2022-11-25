Water levels at Mount Isa's primary water source have continued to drop with tighter water restrictions expected if levels drop lower than 30 per cent.
Authorities have maintained they are keeping a close eye on water levels at Lake Moondarra which sat at 33.7 per cent as of Thursday, November 24.
In a statement, the Mount Isa City Council said storms had provided enough rainfall and runoff to hold dam levels steady throughout November. Despite this, Lake Moondarra "is on course to reach 30% in the coming weeks," a Council spokeswoman said.
Water levels at the lake have been gradually dropping throughout 2022, raising concerns about water security and a failed wet season. The city's back up water supply, which lies 70 kilometres downstream at Lake Julius, sits at 86.9 per cent capacity as of Thursday, November 24.
Mount Isa Water Board CEO Bill Esteves told the North West Star in September that Lake Julius was capable of supporting the city's water needs "during periods of drought".
Water restrictions for Mount Isa and Camooweal have been in effect since 2015.
Level two water restrictions have been in effect since 2017 for Mount Isa, meaning the use of sprinklers and other fixed watering systems is limited to six hours a day from 6am to 9am and 6pm to 9pm.
Mayor Danielle Slade said level two restrictions dictate water usage on an odds-and-evens basis based on property address. Even-numbered properties may use water in compliance with restriction levels on even-numbered days of the month, while odd-numbered properties on odd-numbered days of the month.
"In addition, under Level 2 restrictions, handheld hoses can be used every day of the week during the same times," Cr Slade said.
If the Council moves to level three water restrictions, watering times will be reduced to four hours per day, from 6am to 8am and 6pm to 8pm. Handheld hoses will also be restricted to a single block between 6pm and 10pm in the evenings on an odds-and-evens basis.
"Hopefully more rain will fall before Christmas and the potential for harsher water restrictions can be avoided," Cr Slade said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.