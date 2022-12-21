The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Lack of health specialists in regional and remote Queensland proving 'devastating' in Mount Isa

JC
By Jeremy Cook
December 21 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa GP Dr Loselani Pouesi said patients sometimes have to wait up to a year for specialist treatment. Picture supplied.

A lack of specialist health services in north west Queensland has left some patients waiting up to a year for treatments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.