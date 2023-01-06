Heavy rain has forced a spate of road closures in north west Queensland as flood warnings remain in place across the region.
Major roads such as the Barkly, Flinders and Landsborough Highways remain open in both directions.
Motorists are advised to not drive in flood waters and to drive with caution due to potential flooding in some areas.
Residents can keep up to date with road closures and conditions by checking the Department of Transport and Main Roads website.
Flood warnings are in place for the Diamantina, Georgina, Nicholson, Leichhardt, Flinders and Norman rivers.
Rain is likely to continue falling over the weekend and in to next week across the north west region with the Bureau of Meteorology anticipating possible further river level rises.
According to the Bureau, severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rainfall could hit on Saturday.
The forecast follows days of widespread heavy rainfall across the state, with locations in the north west recording downpours of up to 276mm.
For flood emergency assistance, residents should contact the SES on 132 500 or Triple Zero (000) for life threatening emergencies.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
