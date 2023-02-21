Disaster assistance has been extended across more northern and central Queensland towns after extreme monsoonal rainfall and flooding.
Support is available for local government areas including at Cloncurry, Flinders, Blackall-Tamboo, Cassowary Coast, Aurukun, Douglas and Tablelands through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Assistance had previously been extended to several other regions, including Mount Isa, Burketown and Doomadgee.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt, said many roads in parts of northern and central Queensland were damaged and closed until waters recede.
"Through this assistance, affected councils can have comfort in knowing they will be supported to provide their communities with the counter disaster operations required, as well as to restore vital public infrastructure like roads and bridges," Mr Watt said.
"Providing this assistance now will mean that as soon as flood waters recede in these areas, communities can start to recover, assess the damage, and rebuild from these severe weather events."
Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said it was likely there would be stock losses in some remote regions with properties cut off and some owners stranded at stations.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
