The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Long hours in front of screens a warning for Qld distance ed lesson planners

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 15 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the slides presented to conference delegates.
One of the slides presented to conference delegates.

Students in Queensland's distance education system are spending up to five or six hours a day in online learning, a survey by the Australian Research Council's Centre of Excellence for the Digital Child has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.