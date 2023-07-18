The North West Star
North West Hospital and Health Service implements virtual reality hybrid training model for remote staff

July 18 2023 - 11:30am
Virtual reality technology will allow staff in remote areas to experience realistic simulation scenarios for training. Pictures supplied.
North West Hospital and Health Service has announced the implementation of a hybrid virtual reality training model for nursing and medical staff across the region's health facilities.

