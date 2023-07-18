North West Hospital and Health Service has announced the implementation of a hybrid virtual reality training model for nursing and medical staff across the region's health facilities.
This technology will allow staff in remote areas to experience simulation scenarios, including presentations of labour and emergency neonatal care in order to prepare remote facilities for emergent or unexpected birth.
North West HHS executive director of nursing, midwifery and clinical governance Michelle Garner said the virtual reality training models will ease the delivery of education from Mount Isa to remote sites without the need to travel.
"The utilisation of virtual reality is responsive to the changing environment of today's healthcare needs and supports the health service in being an agile and connected health system," Ms Garner said.
Ms Garner said the organisation was thrilled to be "at the forefront of this new technology", with the benefits of the approach being "significant".
"...We are excited to see the impact it will have on patient care and outcomes," she said.
Education sessions will start in Mornington Island, Doomadgee and Cloncurry hospitals and will soon be rolled out to Julia Creek and Normanton, with the funding for the project coming from the Rural Maternity Implementation Oversight Committee and technology from Bundle of Rays.
North West HHS is the largest rural health service in Queensland to adopt this approach to training.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.