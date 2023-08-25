The extraordinary canine Baloo is the 'Top Dog with a Job'.
The labrador from Ipswich was awarded the honour by people2people Recruitment in this year's prestigious #OZTOPDOG competition.
Acknowledging the remarkable roles that dogs play in various field, the awards recognise these canines and their handlers, that have showcased unparalleled dedication, skills, and impact, making them stand out as true champions of service and support.
The Labrador with an exceptional calling, has secured the coveted top position in the category Top Dog with a Job' - one of three Queensland pups in the awards.
Trained as a fully qualified medical alert assistance dog, Baloo's sensitivity to chemical changes in the body enables her to pre-alert her handler, Dani Stevens, of an impending seizure three to five minutes before it occurs.
Baloo's invaluable role, approved by Guide Hearing and Assistance Dogs, QLD Government (GHAD) and Public Access Test (PAT) assessed, not only ensures Dani's safety, but also empowers her to seek assistance and take precautions.
Baloo truly embodies the spirit of a hero.
"These canine champions, along with their handlers, exemplify the deep bond and incredible capabilities that dogs bring into our lives," said Catherine Kennedy from people2people Recruitment.
"Their stories are a testament to the exceptional ways dogs contribute to our society, whether it's through medical support, emotional comfort, or environmental conservation."
The other Queensland honourees in the #OZTOPDOG competition were miniature Australian bulldog, Koko, from Archipelago in Brisbane, who was second runner-up in the 'Top Office Dog' Award.
And first runner-up in the People's Choice Award, French bulldog, Piglet, from Caloundra.
