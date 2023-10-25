Fires sparked by cars driving in spinifex are causing havoc along the Barkly Highway.
A fire burning to the north of Mount Isa has now been burning for a week, and a fire to the east has been burning for more than a week.
One fire near Mount Isa was sparked last week when a driver pulled over on the side of the road for a break, and the car ignited. The driver was airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital with non-life-threatening burns.
Spinifex is highly combustible, and has been the cause of a number of fires on the Barkly Hwy in Queensland and the Northern Territory.
Firefighters warn motorists to be aware of the fire risk associated with spinifex as temperatures rise.
MORE STORIES:
Smoke from fires is impacting residents in Mount Isa, Gunpowder, and surrounding areas.
A fire ban is in place across the region until at least Saturday, October 28.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has imposed a local fire ban for Northern Region residents.
The local fire ban is in place for residents in the Diamantina, Boulia, Cloncurry, McKinlay, Mount Isa, Burke and Carpentaria Local Government Areas.
The QFES said current fire conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.
Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been suspended for the duration of the ban.
Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.
This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.
The ban is expected to remain in place until 11.59pm on Friday, October 27, unless otherwise advised.
Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the QFES website www.qfes.qld.gov.au.
Temperatures will reach 41 degrees in Mount Isa today, and will drop to 32 by Friday, before climbing to 37 degrees on Saturday.
Hot, dry and windy conditions are persisting, with HIGH and EXTREME fire danger forecast for parts of the state for the next several days.
What you should do:
Impacts:
Further Information:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.