Residents in Mount Isa can apply for funding to buy engine immobilisers, as part of a government initiative to reduce car thefts.
In December 2022, the Queensland Government announced a $10 million investment into an Engine Immobiliser Subsidy Trial to supply up to 20,000 engine immobilisers for residents in Mt Isa, Cairns and Townsville.
The initiative is proposed to conclude June 30, 2024.
The aim is to reduce crimes associated with car theft and increase security and safety among Queensland communities, including enhancing community confidence.
Residents in Mount Isa with the Post Code of 4825 can apply online for a $500 voucher towards the supply and installation of an engine immobiliser.
The customers will present the voucher to a service provider who has been registered and approved as part of this trial.
This qualified installer will install an approved immobiliser device selected by the customer as appropriate to their vehicle.
The customer will use their voucher towards the cost and the installer will redeem that voucher after the installation, using the same online platform they used to register as a service provider for the trial.
To be eligible for a voucher, applicants must meet the following criteria:
QLD Police said there are still hundreds of vehicle immobilisers available for residents of Mount Isa.
Head to www.police.qld.gov.au/initiatives for more information.
