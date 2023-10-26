The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa mototrists can apply for vouchers as part of the Engine Immobiliser Subsidy Trial

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 27 2023 - 3:10pm, first published October 26 2023 - 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents in Mount Isa can apply for funding to buy engine immobilisers, as part of a government initiative to reduce car thefts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.