Police from Mount Isa responded to over 116 calls for service for just two days of last weekend, October 21-23.
A concerned member of the public contacted police, reporting two juvenile males were seen attempting to enter an address in Parkside.
Officers responded along with the local Police Dog Handler. After a successful track the juveniles were located hiding nearby.
A 12-year-old male from Pioneer and a 13-year-old male from Happy Valley were arrested and each charged with Burglary, with Breaking and will appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court.
Police were notified of a Break and Enter Offence where two motor vehicles were stolen from a Pioneer address at approximately 3am on October 23.
A short time later police were able yo successfully and safely deploy Tyre Deflation Devices (TDD) and stop the allegedly stolen motor cars.
"Using TDD's is an extremely dangerous exercise undertaken by police and requires a number of safety protocols to be followed prior to usage," Western Queensland Police said.
"Although the suspects decamped from the scene, the subsequent police investigation is ongoing and the vehicles have been forensically examined for further evidence."
Mount Isa Police also conducted numerous compliance checks for juveniles that are currently on bail conditions.
As a result, a 14-year-old male from Townview was arrested and charged with one count of breaching bail conditions.
A 11-year-old male from Townview was arrested and charged with two counts of breaching bail conditions and will appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court.
Another 14-year-old male from Townview was also arrested and charged with one count of breaching bail conditions (curfew) and will appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court.
"We are grateful for the ongoing assistance of the pubic who call in to Policelink to report suspicious behaviour," Senior Sergeant Adrian Rieck, Officer in Charge of Mount Isa Police Station said.
