The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Mount Isa Police respond to 116 calls over the weekend

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 26 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police from Mount Isa responded to over 116 calls for service for just two days of last weekend, October 21-23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.