How 'vital' funding will move more cattle through the North West

More than $3 million will be pumped into North West cattle yards in a move that was expected to boost capacity and efficiency.
The improvement to the cattle loading yards means more cattle will be transported along the Mount Isa line at increased capacity and efficiency.
Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said they wanted more cattle on rail and are planning to have more capacity to load cattle onto trains moving into 2024 and beyond.
"These yards are a critical part of the supply chain for loading and transporting cattle by rail for processing on the east coast," Mr Bailey said.
"We want cattle trains running out of these locations to be efficient and at maximum capacity so we can get the full benefits of running rail services."
The State Government announced the funding to improve cattle loading yards for rail services at
The mayor of Cloncurry Council, Greg Campbell, said the current condition of the rail load meant the Cloncurry Saleyards was yet to realise its full potential.
"Purpose-built and serviceable infrastructure will be a draw card for pastoralists in North Australia, as they are looking for the most cost-effective way to deliver cattle to ports, meatworks, and saleyards," Cr Campbell said..
"An efficient saleyard in Cloncurry will not only attract livestock from North West Queensland but the Northern Territory and Western Australia too."
Flinders Shire Council mayor Jane McNamara welcomed the announcement, saying it would give the shire the ability to extend the operations and capacity of its facility and assist with the economic diversification for the beef industry.
"The project will include new spelling yards and safety compliance for facilities such as loading ramps, lighting, gates and latches," Cr McNamara said.
Richmond Shire Council mayor John Wharton expected the upgraded facilities would increase the number of cattle being loaded from Maxwelton in the coming years.
"A brand new loading facility will be much quicker and provide far better animal welfare outcomes, as time on transport is an issue we need to all focus on," Cr Wharton said.
"The new rail siding can have a benefit for other products also such as grain, critical minerals, and other commodities.
"With grain crops and farming already being successful at Maxwelton, Richmond Shire have plans to develop a feedlot and centre pivot on site also. This will allow Northern Gulf cattle to come down and spend 90 days in the feedlot, then be loaded on the train straight to the processor.
"This would create a cattle transport hub and farming depot for grain and silage to feed cattle. The whole complex will contribute to a great asset for Northern Australian cattle industry in the future."
The investment package follows more than $7 million commitments for rail siding upgrades at Maxwelton and Julia Creek.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.