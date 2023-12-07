QLDers told to prepare as severe tropical cyclone tracks towards the coast

Queenslanders have been told to take action and make an Emergency RediPlan in the face of forecast weather events across the state.
With active severe heatwave warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology for parts of the state, alongside the risk of Tropical Cyclone Jasper escalating, now is the time to get prepared.
Early this morning, Friday December 8, the Bureau of Meteorology Severe Tropical Cyclone Jasper was a Category 4 cyclone, and was located about 580 km southwest of Honiara and 1250 km east northeast of
Cairns.
The system is moving south at 10 km/h, and is
moving to the south through the northeast of the Coral Sea.
Over the weekend, Jasper is likely to weaken while also turning to a westward
track, towards the Queensland coast.
The timing and severity of a coastal impact remains highly uncertain. However, the 7-day map shows the highest risk of Jasper moving onto the coast between Cooktown and Townsville. The bureau is warning however the cyclone impact could reach as far south as Mackay.
Jasper is a high chance of being a tropical cyclone while it remains over water, however if it crosses the coast and moves over land it is expected to weaken.
Australian Red Cross State Director for Queensland, Garry Page said the better prepared we are for disaster, the better we can cope and recover.
A heatwave warning is in place for the Peninsula, Gulf Country, Channel Country, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Districts.
"When it comes to natural disasters, Australians have a growing sentiment that anything could happen in the next 12 months but we know that only 10 per cent are actively getting prepared," Mr Page said.
"Importantly, the more prepared you are physically and psychologically, the lower the post-disaster emotional impact.
"We urge every Australian to take the critical step of adopting an emergency RediPlan or a strategy to equip yourself and your family to face emergencies head-on.
"Emergencies can be scary and stressful, and most people under a lot of stress don't think as clearly as usual, affecting decisions and reactions. Being prepared means you can look after yourself, your loved ones and what's important to you.
"RediPlan is designed to be simple and work for you in all kinds of emergencies.
"You can download the Australian Red Cross 'Get Prepared' app or visit the Australian Red Cross website to complete your RediPlan online."
Temperatures will reach between 39 - 41 degrees over the weekend in Mount Isa, with overnight temperatures around 24 degrees.
Mount Isa has received about 35mm of rain in October to November. Rainfall totals were average for this time of the year. Rainfall averages for most of the year were slightly below average, except for March, 80.8mm, and July, 83.2mm, where totals exceeded the median.
For more information on how to get prepared for emergencies visit redcross.org.au/prepare/.
