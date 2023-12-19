State-of-the-art learning centre coming to Cloncurry

The site has been cleared and the stage is set for a new state-of-the-art, eco-friendly early learning centre in Cloncurry opening in 2025.
There is a lot of excitement building in Cloncurry about the new Curry Kids Early Learning Centre, which is set to open at the beginning of 2025.
The site for the new centre on Short St has now been cleared and contractors will be back on-site early next year to begin construction works.
The new build is designed to cut wait lists and deliver best practice design and amenity to ensure Cloncurry has access to the best possible early childhood education experience.
The new centre will cater for approximately 100 children, alleviating the strain of childcare on local families and businesses, and will be funded jointly by the council and the Queensland Government's Resource Community Infrastructure Fund R2.
Mayor Greg Campbell shares the community's excitement in seeing this project progress.
"This new childcare centre will be vital to driving economic growth. Being a new build is also exciting as we have an opportunity to tailor it to our specific needs," Cr Campbell said.
"Following the advice of childcare design experts, the council has opted for a sustainable build that will be great for the children and the environment."
The new centre will be one of the most environmentally sustainable structures built in North West Queensland.
Off-site custom-built materials will reduce wastage and reduce build times. Structural insulated panels will be used for the walls and roof, creating an energy-efficient building that will reduce the centre's carbon footprint and energy costs.
The new centre's landscaping and outdoor space will also factor in best practice design, offering children physical challenges, such as mounds, climbing ramps, tunnels, walking rails and rocks to climb. Different surface materials and plants will engage children's senses.
Plans reveal an adventure sandpit, water play trike trail with meandering stream, and a sensory running area.
The Curry Kids Early Learning Centre is currently located in Steele St.
The centre will close on December 15 for the Christmas break, and reopen on January 2.
