Isa's unique tourism offering gets spotlight on travel show Getaway

Mount Isa's unique tourism industry has been given a timely boost with a feature from national TV travel show Getaway.
As the region approaches peak season, other parts of the country were treated to some of the highlights visitors' experience when staying in the Isa.
Presenter David Whitehill started off by showcasing the world famous Mount Isa rodeo.
He then made a visit to Outback at Isa, viewing the information centre, art gallery and historical displays. Whilst he was there, he spoke with centre guide and bush tucker expert Edna Cheethem as they walked the centre's native botanical garden.
Ms Cheetham also talked the presenter through some of the outback's hidden gems such as the ruby saltbush. She also said, despite common misconception, the Isa is not a lifeless desert, but a region buzzing with native plants and animals.
Next, he was off to the Mount Isa Underground Hospital and Museum and received a tour from guide Patrick Harman.
The two walked through the hospital, discussing its history as an air raid shelter through World War II. The underground hospital celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2022.
The segment concluded with a seat on board North West Tour's visit to Lake Moondarra.
Getaway started airing in 1992 and is Australia's longest running TV travel program.
