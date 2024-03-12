Isa mayoral race heats up in final week before council elections

As the Queensland Local Government Elections near on Saturday, March 16, Mount Isa's four mayoral candidates are braving the heat.
Early voting is underway and indications are many have taken the opportunity to cast their vote early.
All candidates have been hitting the pavement outside the Mount Isa Civic Centre, taking time to speak with residents about their concerns.
Mount Isa City Councillor Peta MacRae is in her first mayoral race. She said about 1700 people came through the early voting centre last week.
Cr MacRae has based her campaign on addressing the city's hot topics of youth crime, an uncertain job market and improving council infrastructure.
"The early voting has been really good to be honest, we are getting a lot of positive vibes from everybody," she said.
The council elections have arrived at an important time in Mount Isa's history. The past four years of council meetings have been mired in an ongoing battle between mayor Danielle Slade and the remaining six councillors in the chamber.
Add to that growing uncertainty following Glencore's announcement it would cease copper mining operations in 2025.
Cr Slade accuses Cr MacRae and deputy mayor and mayoral candidate Phil Barwick of being part of the problem. The mayor said the two are part of a voting block that worked against her.
"If these councillors invested as much effort into improving our city as they did in attacking me, our council would be in a much better situation today," she said.
"I ask the community to elect a group of councillors who are willing to collaborate with me or whoever is elected, and work harmoniously together and for the best interests of Mount Isa."
Cr MacRae disputes this and said this is a political tactic employed by Cr Slade. She said her and Cr Barwick are not aligned.
"To be honest, I'm just staying in my own lane - running our own race and putting out our positive messaging," she said.
"I want to be a leader that unites people behind a positive vision, more than one looking to criticise others."
Cr Barwick's campaign is centred on infrastructure projects like the development of Lake Moondarra and the construction of a transport and logistics centre. He has also pledged to reduce water costs by developing a new authority to reduce waste.
Cr Barwick will also focus on graffiti prevention, reducing litter and has made a commitment to address illegal camping.
David Fletcher is the only candidate that is not a councillor - this is his third time running for mayor. Like the other campaigns, his focus is on lowering rates, water affordability and action on crime.
"Election times can get a little bit heated with the little cliches plus being a small town everyone knows everyone," he said.
"For someone trying to change the system you bash up against that but I think this time the anger that is out there is just so deep we might actually get a change."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.