Australia's most complete pterosaur fossil discovered at Richmond

Visitors will get a unique chance to view Australia's most complete pterosaur fossil next month in Richmond.
Staff at the town's Kronosaurus Korner located the fossil, a prehistoric flying reptile, with a wingspan of 4.6 metres.
The fossil nicknamed 'The Crash Site' will be unveiled on Wednesday, April 3 and forms part of a new pterosaur exhibit at Kronosaurus Korner.
The centre's research associate Adele Pentland said the discovery is very important.
"The 100 million-year-old fossil from the early cretaceous period is 22 percent complete," she said.
"This specimen includes part of the snout, the complete lower jaws, more than 40 teeth, vertebrae, ribs, bones from both wings and part of a leg. It also preserves thin and delicate throat bones, which are extremely rare in the fossil record.
"Very few pterosaur fossils have throat bones, and in this specimen they're the longest relative to the lower jaw of any pterosaur in the world, suggesting this animal had a strong tongue."
Pterosaurs had wingspans up to 12 metres and are the largest animals to fly as well as the first.
The unveiling will also include 'Petrie' which is a pterosaur skull which Kronosaurus Korner curator Kevin Petersen said most likely represents a new species to science.
The find was located in one of the public dig sites.
"I was checking another fossil and walking back to the car when I noticed bones sticking out of the ground and I instantly knew what it was, Mr Petersen said.
Pterosaur bones are super rare and distinctive. I started digging the dirt around it, uncovering significantly more bone and realised it was something pretty special.
"Ninety percent of the Kronosaurus Korner pterosaur collection has been discovered at the Richmond fossil hunting sites.
"I'm chuffed that two of my discoveries are believed to be new species, as my passion lies in helping shape our modern knowledge of prehistoric species."
Among the 1500 fossil specimens housed at Kronosaurus Korner, 41 are registered as pterosaur.
Mr Petersen said the prehistoric of Richmond's fossil sites were deposited around 100 million years ago when it was covered by an ancient inland sea.
"By turning a few stones over you can uncover a fossilised fish, squid, shark tooth or a pterosaur that may change how palaeontologist interpret Australia's ancient past," he said.
The Richmond Fossil Hunting Sites are located 12km north of Richmond in Outback Queensland.
Kronosaurus Korner is part of Dinosaur Experiences Australia, a collective formed in 2023 that offers some of the most unique and hands-on prehistoric expeditions in Australia.
Founding members of Dinosaur Experiences Australia also include Eromanga Natural History Museum, Riversleigh Fossil Discovery Centre and the Flinders Discovery Centre
