Country music legend Graeme Connors to open up songbook for Isa show

Singer songwriter Graeme Connors will return to Mount Isa in July as he embarks on a tour of Western Queensland.
Called My Lyrical Life - 50 Years On, Connors will play at the Civic Centre on Wednesday, July 10.
A celebration of his 50 years in the music business, My Lyrical Life is a book containing all of Connor's song lyrics (217 songs) and biographical notes, covering each phase of his long career.
The country music legend will open up his vast catalogue of songs to audiences. Other tour dates include stops in Charleville, Blackall, Longreach, Winton and Hughenden.
He released his first album with 1976's And When Morning Comes and has gone on to release 18 more, including his latest release, 2018's from the backcountry.
Connor's spent the 70s and 80s writing songs that later became big hits for Slim Dusty (who recorded 12 of his songs), John Denver and Jon English.
It wasn't until 1988 though when Connors recorded his breakthrough. Called North, the album sold more than 140,000 copies in Australia and contained the hit single "A Little Further North".
The Here and Now released in 1995 won Connors three golden guitars at the Country Music Awards, including album of the year.
A year later he released arguably his best known work, The Road Less Travelled.
The concert starts at 7pm, tickets are $74.50 for an adult with discounts for pensioners, students and children under 14-years-old. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.au
