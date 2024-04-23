The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mt Isa QCWA member shares her grandma's no-fail ANZAC biscuit recipe

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated April 24 2024 - 12:37pm, first published 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Turner shares a batch of ANZAC biscuits with Mt Isa RSL president Troy Hartas, a 20 year veteran who served in the Royal Australian Navy and retired a petty officer systems supervisor operator. Picture: Supplied
Amanda Turner shares a batch of ANZAC biscuits with Mt Isa RSL president Troy Hartas, a 20 year veteran who served in the Royal Australian Navy and retired a petty officer systems supervisor operator. Picture: Supplied

The fragrance of freshly baked ANZAC biscuits reminds Amanda Turner of her beloved grandmother every time the Mt Isa Queensland Country Women's Association member makes a batch to share with family and friends.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.