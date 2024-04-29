Bonza halts all flights as customers left stranded by budget airline

Just a week after announcing flights from Mount Isa to the Gold Coast would be halved, budget airline Bonza has halted all flights.
The company will assess its "ongoing viability" on April 30.
"Bonza has temporarily suspended services due to be operated today, as discussions are currently underway regarding the ongoing viability of the business," Bonza CEO Tim Jordan said.
"We apologise to our customers who are impacted by this and we're working as quickly as possible to determine a way forward that ensures there is ongoing competition in the Australian domestic aviation market."
Traeger MP Robbie Katter has slammed the regional airline last week for a lack of communication following its decision to halve the number of services from Mount Isa.
The company announced it would drop one flight from its weekly schedule next month, leaving a solitary service per week flying to the Gold Coast.
Bonza also scaled back services from the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Townsville, Launceston, Mackay, Avalon, Whitsundays and Mildura.
A Bonza spokesperson said no routes would be cancelled and the reduction of flights from Mount Isa is a result of meeting demand.
However, passengers said they can't get a hold of the airline to reschedule or cancel flights. Customers on cancelled flights were offered an alternative flight or an airline credit.
Mr Katter said the lack of communication from the company was the is the most concerning aspect of the announcement.
"More disappointing is the total lack of communication to passengers who have bookings on the now cancelled flights," he said.
"I am calling Tim Jordan, Bonza CEO, to share my concerns, and will report back how I get on."
Bonza was seen as an important player in driving down airfares from Mount Isa.
The first flight from the Gold Coast touched down at Mount Isa Airport on December 5, 2023, to much excitement.
With prices starting at $119 one way to the Gold Coast, Mount Isa City Council said the collaborative effort to get the airline to the region "reflected a shared vision to make air travel more accessible by offering affordable airfares".
Mr Katter pointed to at least four other commercial airlines servicing Mount Isa and said he is not calling on either state or federal government's to provide support to one airline or another.
"Competition is important to make sure that the prices we pay to fly to and from Mount Isa is kept to a minimum, and I encourage everyone to support the alternative airlines wherever possible," he said. "We know what the major airlines are like with no competition."
Last week the airline denied claims it is seeking financial advice from an advisory firm amid passenger anger over the service changes.
The Australian Financial Review reported that eight of airline's planes have been repossessed by creditors.
