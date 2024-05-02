The North West Star
Push sees Gulf road works moved to nights

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 2 2024 - 3:06pm
Robbie Katter helped overturn a decision to conduct bridge resealing work on two Gulf roads in daylight hours. Picture: File
Robbie Katter helped overturn a decision to conduct bridge resealing work on two Gulf roads in daylight hours. Picture: File

A week after announcing a month-long closure of two Gulf roads during daytime hours, the Department of Transport has announced its scheduled bridge resurfacing work will now be taking place at night.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

