Push sees Gulf road works moved to nights

A week after announcing a month-long closure of two Gulf roads during daytime hours, the Department of Transport has announced its scheduled bridge resurfacing work will now be taking place at night.
The alteration to the schedule was flagged by Katter's Australian Party MP Robbie Katter, who said he had supported Gulf mayors in pointing out the harsh impact doing the work through the day would have on their battered economies.
"I was contacted by residents at Normanton who pointed out the massive impacts the closures would have on their business," Mr Katter, also the Traeger MP, said.
"After two bad seasons, this would have been a big hand grenade, to cut them off at the start of the tourist season.
"It was a win we needed to have - our businesses can't put up with any more. And you can't imagine day-time closures happening on coastal roads, so why do that in the west."
According to TMR's latest notice, there will be temporary road closures on two roads to carry out surfacing and resealing works on five single lane bridges, at night.
They are the Gulf Developmental Road between Mt Surprise and Georgetown, and the Kennedy Developmental Road between the Lynd and Hughenden.
The single lane bridges will be closed to all traffic between 7pm and 5am Monday to Saturday mornings, between May 7 and June 4.
Speed reductions will be in place at the sites outside these hours and Variable Message Signs will be in place at Normanton, Mt Garnet, Georgetown, Mt Surprise and Einasleigh.to advise motorists.
