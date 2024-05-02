Tourists slowly head north as roads reopen

An increased number of travellers have been seen trickling into the north, as roads across Queensland and the Northern Territory reopen.
After late flooding across Western Queensland and the Northern Territory restricting travel plans, northern operators say travellers are only just getting on the road.
Charters Towers Tourist Park owner Rayela Thompson said tourists had started making their way north, which was slightly earlier than usual.
"We are starting to see more caravaners on the roads, it is starting to pick up which is good," she said.
"It is not full-on busy but they are definitely moving and still a little earlier than normal. We have more vans than we normally would have this time of year.
"But that could be because of the Country Music Festival is on, events drawing people to the area."
Since roads had reopened into the Northern Territory, Mount Isa's Sunset Tourist Park manager Kylie Rixon said she had noticed more movement in the last two weeks.
"We are starting to see more tourists in the north west since the roads in the Northern Territory have opened," Ms Rixon said.
"We haven't had many bookings but rather walking in off the street, as some people still have uncertainty about the road conditions.
"There was significant late flooding in the Territory and also around Charleville, so I think that pushed back travel plans, but bookings are about on-par with last year's."
With road works still impacting areas of the Cape, tourists haven't made their way into the Far North.
Murray Hampton from Mossman Country Caravan Park said he had seen little to no travellers moving through the area.
"About another month. We've had people ringing up and booking trips but they're coming in the next month.
"That's about the average start for our season. We used to get some through in March and April if the Cape roads were open but we haven't had anyone yet of course."
