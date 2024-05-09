Warmer winter forecast despite cool April

A warmer winter is predicted across North Queensland despite a cooler April.
A Bureau of Meteorologist spokesperson said North Queensland was likely to see above average temperatures across winter.
"We are very likely to see above median maximum and minimum temperatures for June to August," the spokesperson said.
"Away from the Cairns and Cooktown coasts, we are likely to see below median rainfall - noting that this is a dry time of year, especially away from the coast.
"Around the Cairns and Cooktown coasts, there are roughly equal chances of below or above median rainfall.
"We see the coolest temperatures of the year in July. From May to July, the average maximum and minimum temperatures decrease by around three to four degrees."
As temperatures typically shift around May, April was surprisingly cooler than average for those in the north west.
"The north west had maximum temperatures that were average to cooler than average during April, and minimum temperatures that were close to average," the BoM spokesperson said.
"Most remaining areas of northern Queensland had maximum temperatures that were slightly above average, and minimum temperatures that were above average.
"Maximum temperatures during April 2024 were generally cooler than in April 2023.
"Climatologically, temperatures begin to more notably decrease during May. The average maximum temperature for May is around 24 to 27 degrees around the Cairns Coast, increasing to 33 to 36 degrees around the far north."
The Bureau of Meteorology said there was no signs of a cold snap in the next week's forecast.
"Over the coming week we will continue to see scattered showers about the North Queensland coast, mainly to the north of Townsville around Ingham and the Cassowary Coast. Conditions through the interior will remain mostly dry.
"Temperatures remain close to average, with no signs of a cool down in the next seven days."
