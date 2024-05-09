The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Warmer winter forecast despite cool April

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
May 10 2024 - 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cooler April was witnessed across the north west. Picture supplied.
A cooler April was witnessed across the north west. Picture supplied.

A warmer winter is predicted across North Queensland despite a cooler April.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.