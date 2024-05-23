The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Police arrest notorious north Queensland bitumen scammers

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 23 2024 - 2:39pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bitumen scam increased following the damaged caused by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper. Picture QPS
The bitumen scam increased following the damaged caused by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper. Picture QPS

Three people accused of running a bitumen repair scam in Mount Isa have been arrested on the far north Queensland Tablelands.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.