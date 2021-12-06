McKinlay Shire appoints new CEO

news, local-news,

Replacing the shire's veteran chief executive officer will be the major task of McKinlay Shire in 2022 the mayor says. In his annual report for 2021-22 McKinlay Mayor Philip Curr said that at the end of the year they will say thank you to CEO John Kelly for his wise advice as he departs for retirement at the ripe "young" age of 75 and Council will have appointed a replacement. "This is likely to be the most important decision of 2021/22," Cr Curr said. "Whoever our new CEO may be, I look forward to working with him/her and with the ongoing support of my Council Team we will aim to continue to work for the betterment of our Shire and our community." Mr Kelly had been interim CEO for a number of years and had taken part in the Shire's Dirt N Dust triathlons well into his 70s. At a special meeting in NovemberCouncil appointed Trevor Williams to be Chief Executive Officer for a term of five years commencing on Monday December 6, 2021. Cr Curr said the shire was home to emerging industries of cotton growing and vanadium mining which could bring increased population growth and economic benefits though he warned they would need more workers and housing. READ ALSO: Cloncurry Chinaman Creek Dam set for makeover Two steal running car, push female owner to the ground Richmond mayor to reappear in court in February Women of the West donate $25,000 to local breast cancer group Glencore invests $25m in its own train rolling stock "The COVID-19 pandemic has already created problems for local businesses and cattle stations who are having difficulties attracting staff," he said. "There is a shortage of housing and suitable land for future development including residential and light industry. However, the business case to put in new subdivisions is unaffordable without the financial support of the State and Federal Governments and I will be continuing to lobby for funding to provide more land. Blocks of land can cost $75,000 - $100,000 to build but can only be sold for less than a quarter of that." In the same report Cr Curr listed a number of achievements for the council including completion of bitumen sealing of the Gilliat McKinlay Road - the final 15kms sealed gives all weather access from Julia Creek to McKinlay township. There was also the bitumen sealing of 15.3kms of Dalgonally Road, the resealing of 80kms of bitumen roads costing $900,000 and the construction of 4km of the Wills Development Road and replacement of two culverts on behalf of TMR for $6 million. Council also refurbished the Julia Creek Water Tower for $900,000 extending the life of the tower by another 25 years. They drilled a new bore for Julia Creek at the Lions Park for around half a million and renewed the town bore behind the Civic Centre for $50,000. Cr Curr said the bore was due to be scrapped but its life has been extended by 10 years of more, providing water security for Julia Creek. Council also refurbished and upgraded the Hickman Street Sewerage Pump Station and rising main for a million dollars.

