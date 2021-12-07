Anthill signs $95m mining services contract with Thiess

news, local-news,

A familiar name in contracting is returning to the North West. The Thiess Brothers have had a presence in Mount Isa since the 1960s starting in mining construction and building the Barkly Hotel. Now they will be back in business in the Isa in a mining services role. In October Austral announced Thiess as its preferred supplier for Anthill, a copper project located 80 km northwest of Mount Isa. Anthill recently had its first blast and will extend copper production from the existing Lady Annie Operations. It is located 45km from the Mt Kelly processing facility. This week they announced they had signed a mining services contract with Thiess with a total value of $95m. The contract will be for a three-year term at the Anthill mine to develop and mine copper ore and Anthill said they selected Thiess for its ability to deliver value through competitive and sustainable mining services, its excellent safety record and strong focus on the local community. READ ALSO: Glencore invests $25m in its own train rolling stock McKinlay Shire needs new leader as veteran CEO retires Survive the drive this wet season Mount Isa celebrates Christmas in the City Renegade buy into Mount Isa copper joint venture Thiess is mobilising its fleet onsite with the intention to commence mining in early January 2022. Austral's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Tambanis, said Thiess was a leading mining services provider with superb mining experience and capabilities. "They bring a commitment to safe and innovative mining practices, providing certainty of delivery in the development of our new Anthill mine," Mr Tambanis said. "Thiess is currently mobilising its fleet onsite and preparing site infrastructure. It plans to commence earthmoving in early January and will directly employ 70 people from January 2022." Austral is on track to achieve planned copper production of 10,000tpa commencing mid2022 over a four-year period. Exploration and development activities are being significantly expanded with the goal of fast-tracking discoveries. Mr Tambanis said they were preparing to commence maiden production at Anthill and begin exploration and development activities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/a4bae61a-bd48-47ab-bffe-5acd29f0871b.jpg/r2_0_866_488_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg