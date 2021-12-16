news, local-news,

As the curtains begin to draw to a close for 2021, Branches Performing Arts are showing no signs of slowing down after a year like no other. With highlights aplenty, Branches Performing Arts principal, Amy Tinning said this year has been memorable for her staff and 216 students across the studio's four locations - Cloncurry, Richmond, Julia Creek and Hughenden. "2021 has been one of our best years yet. It has been a really productive year with lots of energy surrounding dance," she said. "There's honestly so many highlights. Our students have competed really well. We've got three soloists in the elite divisions of the National competitions across the country, that's definitely a highlight. "Our end of year dance concerts in all four towns have been absolutely amazing." In a major step forward for regional and rural dancers, Branches Performing Arts this year launched their online dance program, Distance Dance, which is aimed at giving students from all over access to top tier classes. "Distance Dance is for children who are learning to dance as well as elite dancers who are looking to bolster their training. No matter where you are, you can access our training even if you're not a full time student," Ms Tinning said. "It's a holistic approach to connecting children in the bush as well as giving them access to good quality, safe dance training. "There are a lot of programs out there where you follow along with a clip, that's obviously better than nothing but our program offers safe dance practice. "We are able to guide and coach students safely through their dance moves and make sure they're doing things correctly." With students still competing at Nationals, concerts to plan for including the annual Dirty Feet Outback Dance Festival, and preparations underway for hosting auditions for an Outback Youth Company in term one, there is no rest for the Branches group anytime soon. "It doesn't really wind up for us so much. Regular classes finish when school ends but we don't really stop anymore. We used to have a closure period but we won't," she said. "We'll just keep on powering on the way we have." Registrations for 2022 classes, including Distance Dance, are open until January 14. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

