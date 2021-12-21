news, local-news,

Katter Australia Party state leader Robbie Katter has shown ultimate dedication to his politics after missing the birth of his second child while hard at work in his home office. Robbie and Daisy Katter welcomed a new baby girl into the world on Friday the 10th of December, after a hasty home birth. Rosie Elizabeth Frances Katter was born at 8:13pm in the Katter's family home after Mrs Katter went into a quick labour. The Member for Traeger said he was working in another room at the time and didn't know what was going on until after the delivery. OTHER NEWS: "They started yelling at me at close to quarter-past eight and I ran in in a fluster saying, righto we're ready to go to the hospital, and they said no here's your new baby and were holding her up," he said. "I was just completely stunned." Mr Katter said he didn't think he'd qualify for "father of the year" after missing the whole birth. "I missed the entire thing, I was working in my office about 10 meters away," Mr Katter said. "It was Friday evening so I was sitting there sipping on a rum," he joked. Both mother and baby are doing well after what Mrs Katter describes as a "surprisingly quick" birth. "The midwife came around the next day and checked on bub, and everything was as it should be, safe and sound. It was a really lovely birthing experience, and we now have this beautiful little Rosie girl," Mrs Katter said. Mrs Katter said she wanted to spend as much of the labour at home as possible but didn't expect it to be so short, considering the birth of her first daughter, Peaches, took around 18 hours. "The plan was just to labour at home for as long as we could and then we'd go to the hospital, but I think the total labour time was four hours so it all happened really quick," Mrs Katter said. Mrs Katter was lucky to have her neighbour by her side during the birth after she jumped the fence to help. "My next door neighbour popped over and she's had four children of her own so having her there was really reassuring because if she wasn't there, Robbie and I probably would've freaked out." Mr Katter may be able to redeem himself for the next birth, with the MP saying the couple had "plenty of wide open space out west" to have a big family. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

