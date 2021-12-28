news, local-news,

What's with the addiction to running? I've asked myself that a few times this year when I was wincing my way across an endless gibber plain, or panting laboriously up Brisbane's Gateway Bridge. Judging by the merchandise to support it, there's plenty more than me torturing themselves for that bib and finish certificate, so here are my faves and a peek at my bucket list, in case you're looking for a new challenge! Organised by Jenna Brook of Running For Bums fame (she raised money for, and awareness of, bowel cancer by running from the bottom of Tasmania to the tip of Cape York), the newest addition to ultra trail running debuted on her family's property west of Birdsville in early June. In sight of Big Red, some very experienced runners gave the inaugural Simpson Desert Ultra 100km track a test, along with novices such as myself doing 25km. OTHER NEWS: A non-participant looking at the times some months later commented that they seemed very slow - there's a reason for that! Looking back on the run, I'm so pleased this was my debut event - the sense of achievement in meeting the Simpson Desert, which swallowed up novice explorers and made men out of many a pioneer, and matching her, is no bad thing. The astute among you will have already exclaimed, "But that's not a trail run!" True, Shelly Hawkins offers tailored hikes on Herbertvale Station and Boodjamulla National Park north of Camooweal, but I'm pretty sure her experienced ultra-marathon husband Clint would give you a run for your money if you asked. I've done the Big Loop hike, 70km of exhilarating landscapes, a refreshing swim, a chance to explore the streets of 530 million years old marine limestone formations, and delicious, white tablecloth dining under the stars. It's good for the soul AND the glutes. This South Burnett town twigged to the marathon running mania four years ago, developing a whole festival devoted to pounding the tracks of the McEuen Forest plus the repurposed rail trail. Its proximity to Brisbane - three hours - is attractive to many, and so is the way it mixes and matches. Combinations of 11km, half marathon and full marathon distances are available on each day of the weekend in June that the Wondai Country Running Festival is held, catering to most needs. I ran a half marathon broken up between forest and bitumen to get a taste of what it offered, and wrote it down as one to expand on. I know, it's pretty tame by marathon standards and its philosophy is one of inclusion, but for this athlete from the bush, it was such a change to what I was used to. Generally, it's only kangaroos and early morning shift workers that I rub shoulders with, so the experience of running with and around more than 30,000 people, Star Wars characters and all, is one I'll remember. We're in uncharted territory here - not only is it a new event but I'm about to embark on a whole new variety of running experiences. 2021 was all about taste it and see - 2022 will be about testing myself and experiencing new vistas. If I'm honest, the race's proximity to the Sunny Coast is a bit of a drawcard, and who could go past the promise of a race shirt commemorating the inaugural event?! This one, also new on the calendar, will definitely be out of my comfort zone - an elevation gain of 1260m as well as turning me into a ball of humid sweat - but that's part of the attraction too. Really, who could resist running along what's described as "making the most of the World Heritage listed area nestled in the mountains behind Cairns". My only saviour will be that it's in early September and hopefully the wet season build-up won't have started in earnest. Welcome to number one run on my bucket list. You'll have gathered by now that half marathons are my go and this scenic location in the Blackdown Tableland in central Queensland would test me out because the distance it offers is 30km, over an "undulating trail run" - gulp! Oh well, that's what challenges are for, and no doubt the mountain bikers also competing could pick exhausted me up and dink me back to the finish line. I mean, with a name like that, what's not to like! Staged in Brisbane, this event gives runners an insight into the city's history-rich reservoirs - Enoggera Reservoir, Gold Creek Reservoir, and Lake Manchester - in the order that they were built, which I think is pretty cool. I'm eyeing off the Big Sipper 21km run, described as a great way to dip your toe (or half your leg) into the course proper. The name's not really selling it to me, but the idea of running the 20km 'hot as hell' run leg as part of a team in what's billed as Queensland's toughest triathlon has lodged itself in my brain. Maybe I need to see what options the revamped Dirt n Dust Festival at Julia Creek offers in the way of testing my team tri-ability, before I take on the inferno offered at Goondiwindi! The craziest of all, to finish off. Situated at Nanango, 'Dead Cow Gully' is named for the unfortunate beast that lost its footing close to the creek's edge and was discovered a week later tangled in some protruding tree roots - two metres above the creek. The idea is to run 6.7km, each hour, every hour and be the last runner standing. Reckon I might end up like the poor bovine! If you give this a go, kudos to you.

