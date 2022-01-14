Large group involved in multiple bottle shop break ins

news, local-news,

A man from Pioneer and a youth from the same suburb have been charged after multiple break-ins at a Mount Isa bottle shop. Between 1.30am and 2am on Wednesday, January 12, a large group of offenders allegedly gained entry to a Marian Street bottle shop by breaking a bolt off a rear door. Once inside, they alleged removed four cartons of alcohol. The group dispersed and fled when police arrived, dropping the stolen items. Between 4am and 5.30am the same morning, a group of offenders allegedly re-attended the business and entered via the previously damaged but secured door by snapping a newly-installed chain. They removed a further quantity of alcohol. It is further alleged that the group attempted to enter a storage area by unsuccessfully prying the roller doors with a star picket. CCTV captured both offences. A 19-year-old Pioneer man has been charged with enter with intent and commit indictable offence by break. He was given bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Magistates Court on March 14. A 12-year-old Pioneer boy has been charged with enter with intent and commit indictable offence by break. He was refused bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court today. Investigations are continuing into multiple outstanding offenders.

