COVID rate of increase slows down in the North West

The rate of increase of COVID in the North West has dramatically slowed down in the past 24 hours. As at 7pm on January 12, there were 335 positive cases of COVID-19 in the North West with only two new cases reported in the last 24 hours. It followed an increase of 42 cases in the previous reporting period. Meanwhile across Queensland six people died from COVID-19 and 14,914 new virus cases were recorded after 33,849 tests in the 24 hours to 6.30am on Thursday. North West Hospital and Health Service has aligned COVID-19 daily reporting with the Queensland Health's COVID-19 statistics webpage, https://bit.ly/covid-19-statistics-qldhealth READ ALSO: Longreach man wins $1.2m on Keno Tasmanian dream turns sour for Cloncurry family North West Councils want locals to download disaster app CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract Age of Dinosaurs honoured in awards Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au These figures are updated daily and reflect the latest numbers as at 7pm on the previous day and include a location breakdown of cases. Given widespread transmission of COVID-19, community members are strongly urged to consider any movement through Queensland as a risk for infection. This is particularly the case in vulnerable communities. Ensure social distancing is maintained, perform regular hand hygiene, wear masks when required and monitor for symptoms.

