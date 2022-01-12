North West councils want people to prepare for wet season

news, local-news,

North West Queensland councils are encouraging locals to download the emergency readiness app with a new competition. As the peak period for natural disasters heats up, the nine councils of North West Queensland have launched a campaign to help residents and visitors be better prepared for cyclones, floods and severe storms with easily accessible, local information and resources. The local councils of the North West have updated the recently launched Get Ready NWQ mobile phone app with detailed new resources, plus a new Get Ready NWQ Facebook page, brochures, posters and a competition with more than $5000 worth of prizes. READ ALSO: Struggle to find Rapid Antigen Tests in Mount Isa Do the right thing and keep Mount Isa safe, says Mayor Youth arrested on Mount Isa property charges Longreach man wins $1.2m on Keno North West COVID cases push towards 300 Tasmanian dream turns sour for Cloncurry family North West Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils chair, Cr Jack Bawden, said while they couldn't control the weather, being prepared would make all the difference to safety, stress levels and recovery. "One of the easiest and sure-fire ways to ensure you're disaster-ready is downloading the Get Ready NWQ app," Cr Bawden said. "The app is your go-to resource before, during and after a natural disaster, with everything from the latest emergency information and comprehensive emergency kit checklists, to the steps to take to prepare your home and business, and a local directory." To encourage more residents to download and use the app, a competition is being run where North West Queenslanders can enter the draw to win an ENGEL 40L car fridge worth $1500, one of two ACR ResQLink 400 Personal Locator Beacons or one of 90 $50 Eftpos or Buy Local vouchers to help them get ready. Download the app www.getreadynwq.com.au/app and fill out the in-app entry form. Entries close 31 January. The competition is open only to North West Queensland residents over 18 years of age. Cr Bawden urged residents to download the app and follow their local council on social media to stay up to date with what is happening in their local area. "We can't control the weather, but we can be prepared," he said. How the Get Ready NWQ app can help: Before an emergency Find out your risk of flood, cyclone and bushfires Create your emergency and evacuation plan Take the quiz to see how ready you are if a natural disaster were to hit today Checklists on what you need to do around the home, car, work, and community in preparation Emergency and evacuation packing checklist Tips for driving in North West Queensland During an emergency Check for updates on your local council's response during a natural disaster including the latest emergency information, road conditions and disaster management Comprehensive list of emergency contacts Health and safety tips and resources After an emergency Check road closures and flood cameras Use the local directory to find the closest fuel, grocery shops and health services Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HFtqfvGQBrpQ2iN8zeAjTB/abcd8fb8-6bde-4530-8ed4-98638424c85c.png/r2_123_1124_757_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg