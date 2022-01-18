New Mount Isa Bunnings prepares to open mid-February

news, local-news,

The shelves are being stocked at the new Mount Isa Bunnings in preparation for opening next month. The new 5607.5sqm site, located on the corner of West and Alma streets, is set to open to customers in mid-February and replace Mount Isa's existing Bunnings on Camooweal Street. Bunnings Warehouse Regional Operations Manager, Marg Walford, said she was excited to confirm the new store preparations were on track. "The New Bunnings Mount Isa will create around 50 new jobs in the local community, over and above our existing team, and represents an investment of around $19 million," Ms Walford said. "We will update the community with more information in the coming weeks and we're really looking forward to welcoming local customers to the new store." Mount Isa Bunnings staff confirmed stock had begun arriving at the new store and they were busy stacking shelves for the much anticipated opening. "The new store is more than double the size of the existing store and will provide customers with a much wider range of home and lifestyle products. "Features include the main retail area, a fully enclosed timber yard, an outdoor nursery and over 150 on site car parks for customers. "It will also feature a new building materials landscape yard and a bagged goods area in the nursery, both features not seen at the existing Mount Isa store." Future plans for the existing Bunnings store are unclear, as the site is not owned by Bunnings. The new store was announced in 2017 when the plans went out for review. It was only in March 2021 that the builder was appointed to the construction, after a delay due to sewer and stormwater mains plans.

