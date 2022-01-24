Transcontinental bike ride is ultimate travel challenge

news, local-news,

A crazy cycling challenge is set to attract those in search of an epic travel adventure this year and next and it will be coming through Mount Isa. The "Gulf to Gulf" cycle goes from Port Augusta, South Australia on the Spencer Gulf to Karumba in Queensland on the Gulf of Carpentaria. Last held in 2019, the journey involves 2200km of cycling in 30 days with over 600km on the gravel roads of the Birdsville Track. The bonejarring trip goes through Maree, Birdsville, Boulia, Mount Isa and Normanton with a slogan of "ride beyond the beyond". Week one explores the Flinders Ranges, week two traverses the Birdsville Track, week three rolls across the Channel Country to Mount Isa while week four rides the Gulf Country to Karumba. The journey is the brainchild of Noosa-based Outbike Australia with a northbound event planned for May-June this year and two southbound events in June-July 2022 and 2023. There are also bus connections between Port Augusta and Adelaide, and Karumba and Cairns (two days). READ ALSO: Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa Doctor ready for Mount Isa internship Greg Campbell does not accept Tribunal verdict Zonta postpone Mount Isa awards due to COVID Another 24 cases of COVID in North West Qld Organisers say limited places available for 2022. "The events are camping, well supported and able to cater for a range of rider fitness levels. Most participants are aged 60+," Outbike Australia said. To find out more contact Outbike Australia at outbike.rides@gmail.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/e1f503c3-6a7b-4950-a265-26bd2d51a9e0.PNG/r2_53_1030_634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg