NWHHS seeks expressions of interest from First Nations artists

The North West Hospital and Health Service is seeking local First Nations artwork to support a new health equity strategy. The service said that one of its top priorities this year is to finalise the strategy which will be supported by a suite of products featuring local artwork. Expressions of interest are open now, with First Nations artists throughout North West Queensland encouraged to apply for the job, which will see their winning tender appear on banners, merchandise, print media, badges and cards to promote the strategy. NWHHS Executive Director, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health, Christine Mann, said she was encouraging all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists to submit an expression of interest to create artwork that will be associated with the Health Equity Strategy. "We are aiming for a visual representation of how we are working towards ensuring that our health services are culturally responsive, equitable, holistic in nature and appropriate to the needs of our people, wherever we are located," Ms Mann said. READ ALSO: Doctor ready for Mount Isa internship Greg Campbell does not accept Tribunal verdict Zonta postpone Mount Isa awards due to COVID Another 24 cases of COVID in North West Qld Chance to do 3000km bike ride from 'Gulf to Gulf' Ms Mann said the artwork would be a key component of the strategy and a tool for integrating the strategy into all aspects of healthcare for First Nations people in the North West." Ms Mann said mproving health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across the North West region was a key priority. "To achieve this, we are working with communities and our health service partners to identify place-based solutions our health issues, while fostering self-determination and collaboration and using local artwork to support this body of work will help create a sense of identity and link the strategy to the people it serves," she said. To submit an expression of interest go to https://www.northwest.health.qld.gov.au/opportunities/health-equity-committee/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/7f44f476-5f12-4450-ab4a-ab4dcc2e4e16.jpg/r2_93_1021_669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg