Youth charged over licensed premises break-in
A local youth has been charged over a break-in at a Mount Isa licensed premises.
At about 5am on Tuesday, January 18, police were informed of a break at the Isa Hotel on Rodeo Drive.
Police attended and observed a male youth matching the description provided, run through the premises' side carpark, up onto the deck of the premises and across Rodeo Drive.
Police apprehended the boy on Miles Street.
It is alleged the boy had entered the premises by smashing through a glass door only 20 minutes prior and removed a quantity of alcohol.
A 17-year-old Pioneer boy has been charged with enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence.
He was given bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court at a later date.
