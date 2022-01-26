Man charged after attempting to assault a police officer

news, local-news,

A Mount Isa man has been charged with wilful damage and assault of police. Police said that at about 11.45pm on Monday, January 24, it is alleged a man has attempted to damage a police vehicle by pushing a shopping trolley into it, however has missed and damaged a nearby vehicle. The man left the scene but police located him walking along Isa Street a short time later, matching the description given by a witness, and arrested him. READ ALSO: Greg Campbell does not accept Tribunal verdict Zonta postpone Mount Isa awards due to COVID Chance to do 3000km bike ride from 'Gulf to Gulf' NWHHS seeks expressions of interest from First Nations artists Another 19 cases of COVID in North West Qld Police will allege they were escorting the man to the police vehicle, when he became non-compliant and attempted to assault an officer. The 36-year-old Parkside man was charged with wilful damage and assault police officer. He was given bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on February 14. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

