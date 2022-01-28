Normanton police deal with break-in and stealing offences

news, local-news,

It was a busy few days for Normanton police who had to deal with several crime scenes in the last week. The first was a case of enter with intent on Saturday, January 22 Police said that between 12.30am and 5.30am on Saturday, a group of offenders raided a Landsborough Street business, cutting through a metal fence and damaging three windows in the process. Once inside, they allegedly removed three cartons of alcohol. At about 4.15am the following morning, it is alleged a group of offenders have re-attended the business and using a crow bar, have damaged an electrical switchboard and turned off power to the premises. It is further alleged that they have gained entry to the premises, by removing a wooden panel covering one of the previously broken windows. Once inside, it is alleged the group have removed a further quantity of alcohol. CCTV captured both offences. A 15-year-old Sunset boy and a 15-year-old Normanton boy have both been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act, in relation to enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, enter premises and commit indictable offence by break and wilful damage. A 15-year-old Normanton boy has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act, in relation to enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and enter premises and commit indictable offence by break. Investigations are continuing. The second incident was a burglary about 6.40am on Thursday, January 20. Police alleged a man and woman have gained entry to a Swan Street residence and removed two jars of coins and food items from the kitchen. A female occupant startled the pair inside the dwelling, who both ran out the back door and jumped the fence into a neighbouring yard. Police located the man at a Hannam Street address. A 20-year-old Normanton man has been charged with burglary and commit indictable offence. He was given court bail and is due to appear in the Normanton Magistrates Court on March 21. READ ALSO: Wait goes on for Rapid Antigen Tests Unsung heroes recognised at Mount Isa Australia Day Mount Isa properties a hot commodity Another 75 cases of COVID in the North West Mount Isa man on serious DV charges There was also a case of unlawful use of a motor vehicle charges and a 13-year-old Normanton boy has been dealt with in relation to two recent motor vehicle thefts. Between 12am and 4.15am on January 19, it is alleged he and a second boy removed a motorbike from a Matilda Street business and ridden it around Normanton. The motorbike was located in the early hours of the morning and returned to the owner. On December 26, it is alleged the 13-year-old Normanton boy and a number of other youths have stolen a vehicle from a Palmer Street address and driven it around the streets of Normanton at speed, before crashing it into a tree and fleeing. The 13-year-old Normanton boy has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He was given bail and is due to appear in the Normanton Childrens Court at a later date. Investigations are continuing into outstanding offenders. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

