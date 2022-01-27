Surge in COVID numbers in the North West

news, local-news,

The daily number of COVID cases in North West Queensland shot up to 75 in the last 24 hours. It follows 46 cases the day before and means that as at 7pm on January 26, the total COVID-19 cases in the North West Hospital and Health Service is 830. There was a surge across Queensland with 11,600 new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day and 15 deaths. There are changes to visitor restrictions for public hospitals across Queensland to ensure the ongoing safety of patients and staff. There is a maximum of two visitors permitted for each patient in most patient settings, with tighter restrictions in areas such as the emergency department and post-operative ward. READ ALSO: Wait goes on for Rapid Antigen Tests Unsung heroes recognised at Mount Isa Australia Day Mount Isa properties a hot commodity Another 19 cases of COVID in the North West Mount Isa man on serious DV charges While you may still get the virus, the chances are lower, and you will be far less likely to get sick if you get a vaccination. You will also have a lower risk of spreading it to your family and friends. Over 85% of North West Hospital and Health Service's eligible population over the age of 16 has now received first and second COVID-19 vaccinations. Booster shots are critical to maximise your protection against COVID-19 and those aged 5-11 are strongly encouraged to come to one of our clinics for your vaccination. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/2caa2beb-b669-4a9f-9416-4811a4ab321e.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg