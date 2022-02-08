Cooper Metals encouraged by Mount Isa copper-gold prospects

news, local-news,

North West Queensland copper and gold explorer Cooper Metals said recent assay results were "very encouraging". Cooper Metals told the ASX this week it had very encouraging assay results from follow up reconnaissance rock chip geochemical sampling during a recent field trip to its Mount Isa East Project. Infill rock chip sampling along the 1.5km copper mineralised trend at its King Solomon prospect returned up to 9.85% copper and 2.58g/t gold indicating higher gold potential than previously envisaged. Earlier this year Cooper Metals expanded its footprint in North West Queensland by buying 85pc of a mining lease in Mount Isa Inlier region. The company bought into a lease within the Mary Kathleen Domain, an area highly prospective for copper-gold mineralisation such as Round Oak Mineral's Barbara Deposit and Carnaby Resources's recent discoveries at Nil Desperandum and Lady Fanny Prospects. Cooper Metals was oversubscribed when it went to IPO in November and its strategy is to be a major player in the Mount Isa Inlier by expanding its tenure over highly prospective and under explored areas of the province and with the new prospect their ground holding will grow from 1300 to 1500 sq kms. Cooper Metals Managing Director, Ian Warland said follow-up surface geochemical sampling in the north-eastern part of the Mount Isa East Project was impressive and built an exciting picture of the broader copper-gold potential of the project area. "The highest gold result to date of 2.58g/t gold at King Solomon highlights the strong gold potential of the prospect, which was mainly exploited by historical miners for the copper mineralisation," Mr Warland said. "At Python, the footprint of the old workings and Cu mineralisation continues to grow as field teams continue to explore the area. The high powered electromagnetic survey underway at Python is designed to aid interpretation of the mineralisation in three dimensions and delineate preliminary drill targets." "Initial field reconnaissance at other prospects has been very encouraging. "The company is planning to move into less explored areas of the prospective Mary Kathleen Domain with airborne electromagnetic survey to start after the wet season."

