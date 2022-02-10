Video sneak peek at new Mount Isa Bunnings, opening Friday

news, local-news,

Bunnings Warehouse has confirmed they will be opening in Mount Isa on Friday February 11, promising a wider range of products. Investing $19 million in the local community and 50 new jobs, the new Bunnings store located on West Street has more than 5,500 square metres of retail space, more than double the existing store. Features of the store include the main retail area, a fully enclosed timber drive through, an outdoor nursery and over 150 on site car parks for customers. It will also feature a dedicated area for building materials and landscaping needs and aisles in the nursery for products such as mulch, potting mix, garden screening and sheds. Bunnings Mount Isa Store Manager, Liana Trew, said the team were looking forward to welcoming the local community to the new store soon. "We are all so excited to welcome customers to the new store. We've been part of the Mount Isa community for around 20 years and to now be able to offer the community a new and improved store with an even bigger and better range of products and services, we're wrapped," Ms Trew said. "There's been a real buzz in store this week as the team busily stock the shelves with thousands of products for when we throw open our doors. "We've widened product ranges in our paint department, we've now got indoor lighting displays, kitchen displays, an aisle for all your moving needs, we've got a huge range of indoor plants, pots and pavers. We now have play equipment for the kids, and you can even check-out at the nursery now. READ ALSO: Tickets go on sale for Birdsville April meeting New National Park to be created north of Hughenden Ruth Chaplain's art pops up in Brisbane show Three drivers of same car all nabbed for drink driving Jason Howard is Mount Isa senior sportsperson of the year "Tradies can drive through our timber yard to easily pick up what they need and then visit the newly designed Trade Desk. We've also got an aisle in-store for all their site safety and PPE needs, including a wide range of workwear and work boots." As part of the store opening, the Bunnings team have provided hands-on support to local community groups in the area. "Some of our team members recently headed out to visit Meals on Wheels, where they transformed their outdoor space with new plants, herbs and veggies for the garden, and a bright coat of paint on the picnic table," Ms Trew said. "We've also visited Mount Isa State Special School where we revamped the gardens with fresh veggies and built a sensory board for the kids to enjoy, as well as Young People Ahead, where we created a chillout zone with furniture and plants for young people and their case managers to relax and connect." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/e876f5a5-baf6-4eb4-8610-db3d71f9b6d4.JPG/r4_307_5999_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg