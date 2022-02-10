Another 40 cases of COVID in North West Qld

news, local-news,

There have been 40 new cases of COVID in the North West in the 24 hour period to February 9. It brings the total COVID-19 cases in the North West Hospital and Health Service to 1,556 with no deaths so far. Across Queensland there were eight deaths and 5854 new virus cases in the same 24 hours. The NWHHS said the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads more easily than earlier variants which highlights the importance of receiving a third dose of the COVID vaccine. "This is essential for all eligible age groups, and in particular for older members of our community given increasing deaths across Queensland for older community members who have not had their booster dose," the NWHHS said. "If you are vaccinated, the illness you have is likely to be mild, which is associated with the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. High vaccination rates across the North West will protect the community against severe illness, hospitalisation, and death, noting that effectiveness against infections decreases over time." First, second and booster vaccinations are available at all NWHHS facilities. The NWHHS COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Mount Isa Civic Centre in West Street is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm and Thursday 1.30pm to 8pm. The Buchanan Park drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00am until 12:00pm. People should remain in their car and follow the direction of staff members who are there to provide assistance.

