Dirt N Dust puts call out for local volunteer help

The Julia Creek Dirt N Dust committee has put the call out for help from the community. The committee reformed in August last year when it looked like the Festival might be cancelled for good but now committee president Robbie Hicks said they will need some additional support. "I need your help, not now while it's a bit dry and there aren't many visitors in our towns, but in April when there will be green feed everywhere and tourists all over the place," Mr Hicks said. Mr Hicks said a small committee has taken on the Dirt and Dust to try and get it going again it after Covid closed it down for a couple of years. "It's been an important part of the community for over 25 years, sometimes bringing over 3000 people to town, and to the region, and many people over those years have worked really hard to keep it alive," he said. "As we get it going again, we think we've got a program that has a little bit for everyone." READ ALSO: Winton hails find of 'broken dinosaur killer' croc Two men accused of flood fund fraud will have court mention in April Glencore brain damage case set for Supreme Court New scoreboard for Mount Isa Rugby Union Committee appointed for Mount Isa Motor Sports Sign On Expo this weekend Peterson calls on Council to act on crime Mr Hicks said the revised festival, which no longer features the trademark triathlon, is not big "but the thing is just to get it rolling again, start smaller and rebuild". "Like any group in the shire, we've got a few people who are organisers and do jobs for different parts of the event, then more people often put their hand up, turn up and can help out on the day, or even a day or so before," he said. He now wants people to put their hands up, even for an hour or so, to help out. "The last time I saw the committee they looked pretty ragged, like any committee who has the best interests of the community at heart," he said. "They want to make it a success, but they can't do it all". Well, what's involved you ask, how much time do you need and what do I have to do? Do you need both of us? Can I bring any kids. What can I do with them? Can I just send hubby? All of these spring to mind as questions all too familiar to anyone who volunteers". Mr Hicks said what they'd liked people to do at this stage is just say they'd be interested in helping out/ "We will make sure you've got a clear picture of what you could help us with, and how much time might be involved," he said. Nobbled by COVID in 2020 and again in 2021 it seemed as if the festival would be forever consigned to history when it was unable to command a committee in July to take it forward. In August a brand new committee came forward to save the day though it warned a triathlon would likely not be part of the program. Mick Lindsay will be playing as part of the festival on April 23, the Artesian Express races are on the same day, and there will be a rodeo April 22-23. To get involved email eventmanager@dirtndust.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

