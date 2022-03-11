Mount Isa Irish Club set to open new children's playground

news, local-news,

The Mount Isa Irish Club is set to open its new one million dollar children's playground on Monday which it hopes will become "excitement central". Workers will be onsite all weekend to put the finishing touches to the new playground will take over the entire room which housed the old cafe around the club's tram. When complete it will contain a giant slide, a noodle run, punching bags, a flying fox plus a specific toddler's area with adventure boards along the walls, with tunnels above the tram. Mount Isa Irish Club manager Bernard Gilic said the new playground will be called the Little 'Rish following the naming of the nightclub as the 'Rish. "It will be excitement central, everything they could jam in here, they have," Mr Gilic "This will be a facility for our younger guests who for the last 20 years haven't had much to do around the place, they have a dedicated area now," Mr Gilic said. "We're very hopeful that it will be extremely entertaining for the kids and will give a break for mum and dad who are now able to come in and relax while their kids run themselves ragged." Mr Gilic said that while supervision is available, parents can sit nearby if they want in the dedicated parents' lounge.. "If you want to bring in your laptop, there are plenty of powerpoints on the wall, you can have a coffee and get through some work while the kids can play and you are right there with them," he said. Mr Gilic said those coming to the gym could drop their children off for an hour and a half for a fee with at least three staff, all with blue cards, looking after the area. "You must remain on the premises and get a little buzzer in case your child wants to go to the toilet or a drink of water," he said. READ ALSO Two investigations into Doomadgee deaths High petrol prices here to stay Western Councils gather for Alliance meeting Jake Curr makes international rodeo team Energy users peak body sides with APA against Copperstring Mr Gilic said the tram had been closed since COVID and the playground would give it a new lease of life. "You will be able to sit inside the tram in the middle of the bedlam of the kids' area," he said. "It's exactly the way it was except now you will be able to hire out half the tram and have your kid's birthday party there, we'll deliver in the food, with a sliding door for a bit of peace and quiet." Mr Gilic said it was huge undertaking for the club but was a good project. "People are tired of seeing their pubs and clubs putting more pokies in," he said. "This is a facility the whole family can come in and enjoy."

