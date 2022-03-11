What local councils across the region discussed in February

news, local-news,

We take our regular monthly look at what councils across North West Queensland decided at their meetings. Last time we looked at the January 2022 meetings. This time we look at the February meetings. Cloncurry Shire Council At a special meeting on February 9 Council did not accept the officer's recommendation for the replacement of the Coppermine Creek bridge with a reinforced concrete box culvert crossing and instead voted to proceed with a replacement 3x12m transversely stressed deck unit bridge. The same meeting also endorsed a bull pens upgrade at the Saleyards. At the regular meeting on February 15 Council approved a development application for a Material Change of Use for Non-residential workforce accommodation at 21 Matheson Street, Dajarra. Boulia Shire Council Council agreed to new pay scales for councillors: Mayor, Rick Britton $110,386 Dep Mayor, Jack Neilson $63,684 Councillors $55,192. Council authorised the Chief Executive Officer to proceed with the potential sale of 6 Mulligan Street via an open tender process. Burke Shire Council Council appointed Erscon Consulting Engineers as Principal Consultant for the Beames St Upgrade and Cycleway project. Council awarded road tenders: MISCELLANEOUS ROADS - PACKAGE 2 Commins Contracting Pty Ltd $723,119.40, GREGORY LAWN HILL, LAWN HILL NATIONAL PARK & RIVERSLEIGH ROADS - PACKAGE Gulf Civil Pty Ltd $629,034.31, DOOMADGEE WEST & NUGABURRA ROADS - PACKAGE 4 Commins Contracting Pty Ltd $578,988.98, BOWTHORN & DOOMADGEE LAWN HILL ROADS - PACKAGE 5 K&G Booth Pty Ltd $760,382.52 Carpentaria Shire Council Council provided $20,200 to construct a secure fenced area for storage of Abandoned Vehicles at the Normanton Waste Facility Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council (January meeting) The CEO wanted to know if there were any positive COVID cases in the community, he needed to know immediately as "there was a lot of false information floating around Doomadgee". Flinders Shire Council New remuneration from July 1 will be - Mayor $110,386 - Deputy Mayor $63,684 - Councillors $55,192. Council advised Queensland Reconstruction Authority they wish to proceed with the delivery of a flood warning camera at Landsborough Creek. Council supported the application from Sunrise Espresso to operate a coffee caravan business from the Hughenden Freight & Industrial premises and other sites in the Shire. Council submitted a funding application to Remote Roads Upgrade Pilot Program (RRUP) for the sealing of Old Richmond Road/Dalkeith Road up to the Alderley Crossing 2 and approved the TIDS allocation of $440,000 for the 2022/23 and $440,000 for the 2023/24 financial years be allocated to the project and a further $82,000.00 be a Council financial contribution. McKinlay Shire Council Council resolved to provide written approval to the Julia Creek Campdraft Committee for the erection of the permanent shade structure over the existing Campdraft arena at McIntyre Park. Council resolved to approve the support the 2022 Dirt & Dust Festival with $10,000 cash and up to $15,000 in-kind support. Council approve the attendance of Crs Fegan and Royes to the National Tourism Awards on March 18 with Julia Creek caravan park in the running to win an award. Mornington Shire Council The Employment Agreement of the Chief Executive Officer of Mornington Shire Council Adam Seiler was terminated outlined in a Deed of Separation and Release on February 4. Council recognised the unprecedented situation relating to the storage facilities on Island of deceased individuals that exceeds capacity and is impacting emergency additional capacity was an emergency and resolved to authorise immediate assistance in the form of burial discharge. Richmond Shire Council Council received letter from Richmond Pony Club advising that members were denied access to the racecourse stables to provide the safety and welfare of their horses, as they are not classified as registered thoroughbreds. An officer recommended Council clarify this new ruling and when was it implemented and why. Winton Shire Council A paper presented to council recommends they undertake a high-level feasibility study to ensure Winton can respond to the opportunity presented by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency's Regional Microgrid Pilot Program to improve resilience in infrastructure and economics. Council issued a Request for Quote for Stage One - High Level Microgrid Feasibility Study. Council awarded a tender to iOR for the supply of fuel at the Winton Aerodrome. Council agreed to assist the Winton Movies Inc. in securing the required projector equipment to enable their operations to continue.

