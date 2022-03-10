Julia Creek Caravan Park vies for major tourism award

news, local-news,

North West Queensland tourism operator Julia Creek Caravan Park will be competing with Australia's best tourism ventures at the national tourism awards next weekend. The McKinlay Shire Council-owned Park is on a roll having already won gold on a state level at the 2021 Queensland Tourism Awards and now hopes to add more success on March 18 when more than 700 people will gather at the Sunshine Coast Convention Centre for the Australian tourism awards. The innovative caravan park won the state award in the caravan and holiday parks category, a deserved victory for the park which has become renowned for its artesian baths and its "boundary rider style" huts. Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind says Outback Queensland was a perfect example of the outstanding quality and professionalism of our state's operators. "It is a great honour to have so many Queensland businesses represented on the national stage. Each of our state finalists should be incredibly proud of their achievements," Mr Gschwind said. "Many of these tourism operators have faced uncertainty and tremendous difficulties over the past two years. Yet, despite the tough times, they've shown incredible resilience and a steadfast commitment to delivering world-class visitor experiences. "The national Awards provide us with an opportunity to celebrate the amazing people behind the tourism businesses who provide so much to not only the economy, but to our regions and local communities." The Julia Creek Caravan Park is among 21 Queensland finalists in the national awards. Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Awards' strong Queensland representation demonstrated commitment to recovery. "In the last two years, resilient Queensland tourism operators have found opportunities to build back better", Mr Hinchliffe said. "They've strived for excellence in delivering outstanding, visitor-focused experiences and new, world-class tourism infrastructure."

