What local councils across the region discussed in January

news, local-news,

We take our regular monthly look at what councils across North West Queensland decided at their meetings. Last time we looked at the December 2021 meetings. This time we look at the January 2022 meetings. Mount Isa City Council In its special meeting of January 18, Mount Isa City Council presented its annual report. In the ordinary meeting of January 27 Barry Merrick presented Council with two historical books regarding Mount Isa. Council endorsed the application for funding for Library Upgrade under the Building Better Regions Fund Round 6 - Infrastructure Stream and the Regional Small Business Information Forums project as an application for funding through Building Better Regions Fund Round 6 - Community Investment Stream. Council approved the postponement of the 2022 Sign On Expo to 19 February 2022 and the event to be held at Civic Centre. Council issued RPQ Spray Seal Pty Ltd a Variation Notice to undertake an extra 6056m2 of reseal at its existing contract rates and issued a Request for Tender on Local Buy as a Closed Tender to Fulton Hogan, Koppens Constructions and Stabilised Pavements Australia for the extra rehabilitation and reseal works of 18000m2 as a separate contract. Cloncurry Shire Council Council granted a concession to the Cloncurry Scouts Formation for all rates and charges in 2021-22. Council deferred Cloncurry Saleyards Bull Pens Upgrade - Tender Consideration Plan to a Special Council Meeting. Council authorised the CEO to issue a conditional letter of offer to lease to Curley Equipment Pty Ltd for "Site J" for the purposes outlined in their tender submission and will enter into a lease for Site J for a term of 20 years at an initial rental of $850 plus GST per annum. A similar deal was struck with Cloncurry Mustering Company Pty Ltd for Site K for a term of 20 years at an initial rental of $665, Westair Pty Ltd for Site Q at an initial rental of $760 and Westair Pty Ltd for Site R s at an initial rental of $646. Boulia Shire Council Not available Burke Shire Council Agenda only available which said the Burke Capex program budget for 2021/22 financial year is $7,798,521. Of this $1,154,211 is new grant funding. The CEO's report said Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding's for Gregory Downs Jockey Club has commenced. Review of Licence Agreement between Burke Shire Council and Gangalidda and Garawa Services Pty Ltd has also commenced. Carpentaria Shire Council Not available Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council (December meeting) Council endorsed the CEO to continue building partnerships with Waanyi PBC both short and long term. Council discontinued discussions with the Preston Campbell Foundation. Council offered congratulations to Mayor Jason Ned for over 13 year's elected council service. Flinders Shire Council Council grant request to a local business to take gravel from the Aerodrome / Thomassons B Pit subject to the conditions to make their driveway all weather access. Council submitted an application to the Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF Round 6) - Infrastructure Stream for completion of Stage 4 of the Flinders Discovery Centre project with a total Council contribution of $220,000. Council support the application to the 2022-24 Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program for Stage 4 - Flinders Discovery Centre project and provide financial contribution of $352,000. McKinlay Shire Council Council noted the advice from the CEO that negotiations for the Julia Creek aerodrome reconstruction are nearing an end and delegate authority to the CEO to finalise the financial settlement and indemnity. REX requested a long-term pavement concession for the use of the Julia Creek Aerodrome, due to an increase in the Aircraft Maximum Take-Off Weight of the SAAB 340 aircraft type. The concession was granted and will allow REX to continue to use the aerodrome with the SAAB 340 aircraft. Settlement will occur on 20th January 2022 for the acquisition of lots from Dirt N Dust to Council. A draft Memorandum of Understanding has been provided to the DnD committee for their consideration and feedback. When it is executed by both parties, this will the trigger for the surrender of the existing special lese held by DnD over the festival precinct site. Council submitted an application to the Regional Connectivity Program seeking funding to build the network required to connect Julia Creek to the National Broadband Network including a co-contribution of $20,000. Mornington Shire Council Council carried a 'confidential HR proposal' but no details of the proposal were provided in the minutes. Richmond Shire Council Council discussed at length the Rural Fence Subsidy Policy and agreed that major changes were needed and have requested for it to be brought back to the February meeting to adopt. Council applied for grant funding to replace all flood cameras. Council approved a late RADF application for Branches Performing Arts to continue Dance within the Shire for 2022. Cr Scott Geary officially tendered his resignation from his position on Council effective 28 January 2022 and thanked Richmond Shire Council for the opportunity to be a Councillor for two terms. ECQ had been notified and a letter to the Local Government Minister had been sent requesting a full postal ballot for the upcoming byelection. Winton Shire Council The CEO will write to the Department of Environment and Science to find out if the State Government will support the Mistake Creek Dam project being constructed within the boundary of the Bladensburg National Park. The Winton Sewerage Pump Stations 1 and 2 require a complete demolition and replacement of existing unsafe failing electrical systems. The work will move the switch boards outside of the dry wells and integrate automation, transfer to generator and basic SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) capabilities. Datalek provided a conforming tender for $304,942. Council turned down a request sponsor the Diamantina Rodeo and Campdraft Association's rodeo and allocate $21,100 to the event scheduled for the first half of 2022. Bruce Davidson was appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer from February 7 to March 11 due to the absence of the CEO on annual leave. Council agreed to support the Outback Festival with $25,000 for the 2022 Golden Anniversary Event and $50,000 for the 2023 five-day Festival.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/9bfca67e-5319-4184-9f22-262411517447.jpg/r2_3_726_412_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg