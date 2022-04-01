The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Whats on

Calendar of events for Mount Isa and North West Queensland

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
April 1 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maxi Races return to Maxwelton, 350km east of Mount Isa, April 9.

Here's our guide to upcoming events in Mount Isa and North West Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.