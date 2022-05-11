Man charged for trafficking drugs in Mount Isa

Police have charged a man following a protracted investigation into drug offences in Mount Isa from November 2021.
Police will allege the 31-year-old man had been operating a business selling drugs to locals.
A 31-year-old man was charged with trafficking dangerous drugs (cannabis), possessing dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs and supplying dangerous drugs to a child.
He is due to appear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court on May 16.
Mount Isa District Tactical Crime Squad Officer in Charge Sergeant Joel Bryant said, "We continue to reduce the supply and harm of drugs to protect our most vulnerable, such as children, in our community.
"Our relationships with community members and Crimestoppers assists us to apprehend drug traffickers and disrupt their criminal enterprise."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
