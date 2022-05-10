Mount Isa Theatrical Society's new production 'The 39 Steps'

Mount Isa Theatrical Society is busy rehearsing for the opening of their newest production, 'The 39 Steps'.
'The 39 Steps' by Patrick Barlow is a comedic spin on an Alfred Hitchcock movie, about an ordinary man, Richard Hannay, who gets swept into a life of Spies, secrets and espionage.
MITS publicity officer Jenelle Robartson said it was their first production of the year and included 40 characters played by only five cast members.
"It is a fast paced comedy show, full of the unexpected," Ms Robartson said.
" It is very witty and very funny. With a huge technical aspect, including a full movie like soundscape, 100's of costume pieces and many, many locations. It will take you on a journey through the UK as Richard tries to unravel the mystery of 'The 39 Steps'."
Ms Robartson said the cast had been rehearsing for seven weeks and was just completing the finishing touches.
"This play is lots of crazy fun. German spies, Scottish Farmers, London Theatre. A train ride, tiger moth bombers and a big secret.
"Locals won't know what to expect."
Performance dates will be Friday and Saturday nights on May 20, 21, 27, 28 and June 3,4.
To purchase tickets go to www.MountIsaTheatricalSociety.eventbrite.com
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
