The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Katter calls Qantas buy-up of Alliance the 'ultimate anti-competition'

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated May 10 2022 - 12:00am, first published May 9 2022 - 11:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katter's Australian Party Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter

Qantas' attempted take-over of Australia's leading FIFO air charter operator and regional airline, Alliance, has been slammed as anti-competitive by Katter's Australian Party Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.